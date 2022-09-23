Newcastle United fans won't be able to get to Fulham by train due to rail strike

A planned strike by train drivers, which was called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, has been rearranged for October 1. Newcastle take on Fulham in London that day.

United have sold out their 2,300-ticket allocation at Craven Cottage, and LNER today announced that no trains will run north of York, in either direction, on the strike day.

Newcastle United fans gather at Craven Cottage in 2016.

A statement from the rail operator said: “A strike has been announced for this date. LNER is running an extremely limited train service on 1 October. Do not travel to and from stations north of York. No trains will run north of York in either direction. An extremely limited number of trains will run between London King's Cross and York, in both directions. Only travel unless absolutely necessary.

“There will be an extremely limited train service each way between Doncaster and Leeds."

LNER say people who booked tickets for October 1 can travel on different days – or apply for a refund.

Newcastle are yet to make any comment.

A rail strike coincided with United game away to Brighton and Hove Albion in August. The club was backed by 2,925 fans at the Amex Stadium.