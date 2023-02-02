News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United favourites to sign Leicester City star despite Manchester City and Tottenham ‘interest’

The transfer saga surrounding James Maddison is expected to reignite once again this summer.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Despite intense speculation linking him with a move away from the King Power Stadium, Maddison remains a Foxes player following the conclusion of the January transfer window. However, having entered the final 18-months of his current contract at the club, the 26-year-old will yet again be a hot property when the summer transfer window reopens.

Read More
Newcastle United ‘eye’ West Ham-linked starlet as ex-Everton boss makes Anthony ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Transfer business is traditionally easier to complete in summer and it could be a window that sees the end of Maddison’s five-year stay at Leicester. Newcastle reportedly remain interested in his signature and, according to Betfair, have been made 2/1 favourites to sign the England international.

Newcastle United have been made favourites to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Manchester City and Spurs have also recently been linked with a move for Maddison and are seen as the next most-likely destinations for him. League leaders Arsenal (12/1) and Carabao Cup finalists Manchester United (14/1) have also been viewed as potential next clubs for Maddison.

Leicester CityTottenhamManchester CityFoxes