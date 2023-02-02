Newcastle United favourites to sign Leicester City star despite Manchester City and Tottenham ‘interest’
The transfer saga surrounding James Maddison is expected to reignite once again this summer.
Despite intense speculation linking him with a move away from the King Power Stadium, Maddison remains a Foxes player following the conclusion of the January transfer window. However, having entered the final 18-months of his current contract at the club, the 26-year-old will yet again be a hot property when the summer transfer window reopens.
Transfer business is traditionally easier to complete in summer and it could be a window that sees the end of Maddison’s five-year stay at Leicester. Newcastle reportedly remain interested in his signature and, according to Betfair, have been made 2/1 favourites to sign the England international.
Manchester City and Spurs have also recently been linked with a move for Maddison and are seen as the next most-likely destinations for him. League leaders Arsenal (12/1) and Carabao Cup finalists Manchester United (14/1) have also been viewed as potential next clubs for Maddison.