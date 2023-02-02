Despite intense speculation linking him with a move away from the King Power Stadium, Maddison remains a Foxes player following the conclusion of the January transfer window. However, having entered the final 18-months of his current contract at the club, the 26-year-old will yet again be a hot property when the summer transfer window reopens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer business is traditionally easier to complete in summer and it could be a window that sees the end of Maddison’s five-year stay at Leicester. Newcastle reportedly remain interested in his signature and, according to Betfair, have been made 2/1 favourites to sign the England international.

Newcastle United have been made favourites to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)