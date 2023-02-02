Newcastle will be backed by 32,761 supporters in their first appearance in a major cup final since 1999. The Magpies will face familiar Wembley foes in Manchester United on Sunday, February 26 and the club have revealed how tickets will be allocated to supporters for the game.

Tickets will be sold in seven separate periods with the first set of tickets going on sale from 10am on Monday, February 26 to season ticket holders with 25+ Loyalty Points that have attended at least one Carabao Cup game this season. Period two, open to season ticket holders that have attended every Carabao Cup home game and at least one away game will then get a chance to order their tickets from 10am on Tuesday, February 7.

The full list of who is eligible for tickets in each period of sales can be found on the Newcastle United website. Furthermore, supporters will be able to purchase six tickets in a single transaction to guarantee sitting together in the stadium, however, every supporter in the group must be eligible for that relevant ticket band.

Newcastle United reveal Carabao Cup final ticket news (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Prices for tickets have also been split into five categories with Category One tickets priced at £100 for adults, £75 for young adults (17-21) and £50 for concessions (65+). The cheapest tickets can be bought at £40 for adults, £30 for young adults and £20 for concessions.