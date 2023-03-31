News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United financial results show big loss – and hike in commercial revenues

Newcastle United today revealed their first set of financial results since the club’stakeover.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 18:53 BST

The results, for the 2021/22 financial year, show a loss after tax for Newcastle, taken over in October 2021, of £70.7million.

United’s results state: “The loss has been driven mostly by investment in the playing squad, in alignment with a long-term strategic objective to improve the competitive position of the team. Improving the sporting performance of the team will, over time, improve the commercial revenues and overall financial performance, and valuation, of the group.”

Newcastle United have reported a loss after tax for the 2021/22 financial year.
Club revenues rose from £140.2million to £180million as crowds returned following the Covid-19 pandemic which saw football go behind closed doors.

Wage costs

Staff costs increased £63.4million to £170.2million due to new signings and the “change in first-team management”. Steve Bruce was replaced as head coach by Eddie Howe following the takeover – he left with a multi-million pound pay-off – and the results reference “provisions for onerous contracts”.

Newcastle were in the relegation zone when Bruce left his position, and the club signed five players in last January’s transfer window.

The results state: “The club invested heavily during the January 2022 transfer window, bringing in Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood and (on loan) Matt Targett.

"After winning 12 and drawing two of the final 18 games, the club finished in 11th place in the league with 49 points.

"The higher league position and player signings increased the wage bill considerably, increasing our staff costs to turnover ratio to 94.6% (2021: 76.2%).”

United’s results also state that commercial income during the accounting period increased from £17.6million to £26.5million “reflecting the first year of the Castore sponsorship, increased revenue from Premier League and club commercial partners and the return of matchday and non-matchday commercial activities and events”.

‘Ambitious’ plan

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said said: “This is an ambitious, long-term project. The financial success of the club goes hand in hand with our performances on the pitch. We have come a long way in the past few months. There’s still a long way to go but we are looking to the future with confidence.”

United’s owners have injected additional capital into the club since this accounting period.

