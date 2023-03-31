News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
4 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
5 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
5 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
6 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Eddie Howe hints at Newcastle United's changing transfer plans – amid new summer 'rumours'

The international break offered Eddie Howe the opportunity to get some extra work done – on and off the training pitch.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read

Fifth-placed Newcastle United take on Manchester United at St James’s Park after a two-week break.

Read More
Newcastle United issue new injury update on Miguel Almiron ahead of Manchester U...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Howe took those players not on international duty to Dubai for some rest and warm weather training last week – and the work wasn’t confined to the practice pitches.

Most Popular

United’s head coach revealed that he had “started work” on recruitment ahead of the summer window.

“When you have a period without a game, naturally you look a bit longer term, and things that are on the horizon,” said Howe. “Recruitment becomes important.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I've started that work myself. I haven't necessarily had conversations with anyone at the club regarding the summer, but I've started the process of watching players.”

Howe spoke about being “light in midfield” after the sale of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January’s window, and Leicester City’s James Maddison and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay are two potential summer targets.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Asked if he had an idea of what – and who – he needed in the window, Howe added: “I think I would have an idea, but it's changeable. I know there'll be a lot of rumours about this position and that position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm a manager, and it's not as clear-cut as that, because you have players who can change your mind, targets who you're looking at, so you need to identify the right players to come in and fill those positions, so it's never as easy as that.”

On point

Meanwhile, Newcastle, on 47 points, would pass last season’s 49-point total with a win over Erik ten Hag’s side.

Asked if the points haul was an indicator of the progress made, Howe said: “I would say it would be the most important one. The points, ultimately, are what you play for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The game has gone statistic-mad, really, because we're inundated with lots of data, lots of indicators of performance, lots of comparisons with us and other teams, so we use those as good markers for where we need to improve, areas that we're really strong at.”

Howe added: “Of course, the challenge for us is to continue that as we move forward.”

Eddie HoweManchester UnitedSt James's ParkRecruitmentScott McTominayNottingham ForestLeicester City