Fifth-placed Newcastle United take on Manchester United at St James’s Park after a two-week break.

Howe took those players not on international duty to Dubai for some rest and warm weather training last week – and the work wasn’t confined to the practice pitches.

United’s head coach revealed that he had “started work” on recruitment ahead of the summer window.

“When you have a period without a game, naturally you look a bit longer term, and things that are on the horizon,” said Howe. “Recruitment becomes important.

“I've started that work myself. I haven't necessarily had conversations with anyone at the club regarding the summer, but I've started the process of watching players.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Asked if he had an idea of what – and who – he needed in the window, Howe added: “I think I would have an idea, but it's changeable. I know there'll be a lot of rumours about this position and that position.

"I'm a manager, and it's not as clear-cut as that, because you have players who can change your mind, targets who you're looking at, so you need to identify the right players to come in and fill those positions, so it's never as easy as that.”

On point

Meanwhile, Newcastle, on 47 points, would pass last season’s 49-point total with a win over Erik ten Hag’s side.

Asked if the points haul was an indicator of the progress made, Howe said: “I would say it would be the most important one. The points, ultimately, are what you play for.

"The game has gone statistic-mad, really, because we're inundated with lots of data, lots of indicators of performance, lots of comparisons with us and other teams, so we use those as good markers for where we need to improve, areas that we're really strong at.”