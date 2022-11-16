News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United find out Carabao Cup last-16 date after World Cup – key players may miss out

Newcastle United will return to competitive action following the World Cup break when they host AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup at St James’s Park.

By Dominic Scurr
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 2:18pm

It has been confirmed that the last-16 tie will be played on Wednesday, December 21 (7:45pm kick-off), just three days after the World Cup final in Qatar. Newcastle have five active players at the upcoming tournament who could all miss the cup match depending how far their respective nations progress.

Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier are away with England while Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar have been called-up to the Brazil and Switzerland squads respectively.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle progressed through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shoot-out win over Crystal Palace earlier this month. Goalkeeper Pope saved three penalties in the shoot-out as United went through as 3-2 winners following a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

Ticket details for the match have not been confirmed but will be released in due course.

