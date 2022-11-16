It has been confirmed that the last-16 tie will be played on Wednesday, December 21 (7:45pm kick-off), just three days after the World Cup final in Qatar. Newcastle have five active players at the upcoming tournament who could all miss the cup match depending how far their respective nations progress.

Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier are away with England while Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar have been called-up to the Brazil and Switzerland squads respectively.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle progressed through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shoot-out win over Crystal Palace earlier this month. Goalkeeper Pope saved three penalties in the shoot-out as United went through as 3-2 winners following a goalless draw after 90 minutes.