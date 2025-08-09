Newcastle United v Atletico Madrid player ratings: This is how Sandro Tonali, Anthony Elanga, Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon fared in the first-half.

Billed as a friendly match, albeit one that was competed for the Sela Cup, the early knockings of this game could have fooled any on-looker into thinking that much more was at stake. From the second Joelinton charged into a challenge with Conor Gallagher in-front of Diego Simeone in the visiting dugout, the tempo of a hotly-fought encounter had been set.

Both teams gave as good as they got during the first 20 minutes or so, with Newcastle United’s high press putting Atletico on the back foot. It was Madrid who tested the opposition goalkeeper first, though, as Nick Pope was forced to make a save from a deep free-kick before Giulano Simeone fired an effort wide of his goal.

The Magpies did drag themselves back into the contest after these scares as Kieran Trippier saw a free-kick saved well by Jan Oblak. Either side of that, Joelinton saw two free headers fail to test the opposition goalkeeper.

Newcastle United’s main route to goal seemed to be through the Brazilian as he saw another header, this time from a good free-kick by Kieran Trippier, graze the top of the crossbar. The two sides headed into the break goalless - but the hosts will certainly have been the happier of the two teams.

Here are our first-half player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Atletico Madrid:

Newcastle United first-half player ratings v Atletico Madrid

Nick Pope - 7

Made a brilliant save to deny Ruggeri’s powerful effort. Looked a lot more composed with the ball at his feet.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Defensively solid and always offered an option in attack. Made a crucial interception to deny Atletico an opener after 25 minutes.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Captained the side on his first appearance at St James’ Park since March 2024. Physically dominant in the first-half.

Sven Botman - 6

Good to see him back in the starting XI and was involved early as he made a crucial block.

Tino Livramento - 5

Looked good going forward and relentless in the press. Was beaten too easily by Simeone at one point and fortunate not to see that error punished.

Harrison Ashby - 5

Asked to play in an unnatural midfield position. Struggled at times against much more experienced and cultured opponents. Grew into the game as the first-half progressed.

Sandro Tonali - 7

A full throttle and energetic performance. Mopped up everything in the middle of the park.

Joelinton - 5

Put in some meaty tackles early doors. Saw two free headers miss the target which he would have hoped to have done better with. Clipped the bar with another just before the break. A tad wasteful and should really have scored with one of his headed chances.

Anthony Elanga - 7

Had some beautiful touches early doors which wowed the crowd. Electric pace scared the life out of Matteo Ruggeri but will be disappointed by his final product.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Full of running and looked dangerous when given a chance to square up the defenders.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Skipped past his opposite number a couple of times early on and linked up well with Livramento. His influence faded quickly though.