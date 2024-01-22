Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's first piece of January business has been completed with Javier Manquillo joining Celta Vigo.

It brings Manquillo's six-and-a-half-year stay at St James' Park to an end following his £4.5million arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2017. The move to Celta Vigo sees the Spanish right-back reunite with former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Manquillo hadn't started a Premier League match for Newcastle in almost two years and hadn't featured at all for Eddie Howe's side this season and has required surgery due to a groin injury. He leaves Newcastle having made 110 appearances for the club, scoring once in a 4-1 defeat at Manchester United.

In the final full week of the January transfer window, it has been a quiet month for Newcastle. There have been no incomings so far while another right-back in Kieran Trippier has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Javier Manquillo will work with Rafael Benitez once again.

Over the weekend, Bayern's approach regarding Trippier's availability was rejected by Newcastle. But reports from Sky Germany claim that a verbal agreement has been reached between the England international and Bayern should the Bundesliga side be able to strike a deal with Newcastle.

Trippier has been instrumental for Newcastle since his £12million arrival from Atletico Madrid two years ago. The right-back has made 79 appearances for the club under Eddie Howe, scoring three goals.

