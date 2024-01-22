Newcastle United first permanent January transfer confirmed - another could follow
Newcastle United transfers: Javier Manquillo has completed a permanent transfer to La Liga side Celta Vigo.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United's first piece of January business has been completed with Javier Manquillo joining Celta Vigo.
It brings Manquillo's six-and-a-half-year stay at St James' Park to an end following his £4.5million arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2017. The move to Celta Vigo sees the Spanish right-back reunite with former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.
Manquillo hadn't started a Premier League match for Newcastle in almost two years and hadn't featured at all for Eddie Howe's side this season and has required surgery due to a groin injury. He leaves Newcastle having made 110 appearances for the club, scoring once in a 4-1 defeat at Manchester United.
In the final full week of the January transfer window, it has been a quiet month for Newcastle. There have been no incomings so far while another right-back in Kieran Trippier has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.
Over the weekend, Bayern's approach regarding Trippier's availability was rejected by Newcastle. But reports from Sky Germany claim that a verbal agreement has been reached between the England international and Bayern should the Bundesliga side be able to strike a deal with Newcastle.
Trippier has been instrumental for Newcastle since his £12million arrival from Atletico Madrid two years ago. The right-back has made 79 appearances for the club under Eddie Howe, scoring three goals.
As a result, The Magpies are keen to keep the player at St James' Park. Trippier signed a contract extension at the club last season until the summer of 2025. But with little talk of any incomings, Newcastle may need to move players out in order to bring any in on a permanent basis.