'We will' - Bayern Munich manager responds to Kieran Trippier question amid Newcastle United 'talks'
Newcastle United transfers: Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has been asked about a potential January move for Kieran Trippier.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted his side are looking to sign a right-back this month amid links to Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier.
According to reports in Germany, talks between Bayern and Newcastle regarding a loan move took place on Saturday. The Magpies are understood to be firm in wanting to keep Trippier at the club.
Bayern are keen to sign a right-back having played natural midfielder Konrad Laimer in the position for the majority of the campaign so far.
When asked about Trippier directly, Tuchel said: "It is complicated. Other clubs are aiming for the same.
"The winter transfer window is more complicated than the summer. Transfer window names, I won't comment on that [Kieran Trippier], you know that.
"We don't want other clubs talking about our players either. The positions where we have to enforce our squad are well-defined.
"We have a right midfielder playing right-back. We'd like somebody who can help us more there.
"If we have a possibility to win other players as we did with Eric Dier, if we are convinced about their character, if we have the possibility then we will do it. But the package is a huge one because we are playing on a high level."
Bayern currently sit second in the Bundesliga and have progressed to the last-16 of the Champions League. On transfers, Tuchel added: "We already have talented players, in the middle of the season, it has to be the right player, right character."
Bayern have already signed two of Trippier's former Tottenham Hotspur and England team-mates Harry Kane and Eric Dier this season.