Newcastle United first January transfer 'imminent' as fresh Arsenal claim made

Martin Dubravka is reportedly set to play his final game for Newcastle United against Arsenal following an approved January transfer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

According to fresh transfer claims from Saudi Arabian sources, Dubravka’s move to Al-Shabab has been approved by the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Sustainability Committee. Newcastle have won six out of six matches since Dubravka came into the side in place of the injured Nick Pope.

The Slovakian has kept four clean sheets in six matches, conceding just two goals. London-based Arabic outlet Asharq Al-Awsat has claimed that Dubravka’s move to Al-Shabab will go through following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The report claimed: “The new goalkeeper was supposed to participate in the Al-Shabab club jersey against Al-Fayhaa in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup, but the Newcastle club management strongly rejected this and insisted on continuing the goalkeeper until Newcastle faces Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.”

Dubravka is set to start the match for The Magpies at the Emirates Stadium in what could be his 170th and final match for the club. After that, Newcastle host Bromley in the FA Cup third round before returning to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 15.

Nick Pope is back in light training for Newcastle following a knee ligament injury and is likely to be back in contention before the end of the transfer window. Summer signings Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy as well as Mark Gillespie are other goalkeeping options available to United head coach Eddie Howe.

Dubravka is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer and has not been offered a new deal to stay at St James’ Park.

The goalkeeper recently said: "Nobody has spoken to me about a contract extension yet, so I feel my phase is slowly coming to an end. I'm going to take it a bit more emotionally because seven years at one club is a long time.

"Everybody knows me here, I know everybody here. My children were born here. If it has to end, I will accept it. What else is left for me. But it won't be an easy departure."

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Newcastle United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While Howe has gone public in admitting he does not want Dubravka to leave Newcastle, he will respect the player’s wishes.

"The situation with Martin is we would not want him to leave,” Howe said. “But of course, you have to respect and understand the player’s wishes as well in this. It’s not as clear-cut as everyone would necessarily have you think.

"Martin is out-of-contract as well in the summer so that is a different dynamic to add into the mix. It’s all hypothetical."Martin is and has been fully committed, I think he’s been outstanding and a brilliant professional to work with.

"I’ve got a lot of respect for him and I think he’s done really well when you consider he didn’t play a lot of football when coming into the team. Fair to play him and how he’s handled that situation."