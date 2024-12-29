Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin Dubravka’s impressive record for Newcastle United continued following reports the goalkeeper could leave the club next month.

Newcastle have won four matches in a row since Dubravka came into the side in place of the injured Nick Pope. The Slovakian has kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time heading into Monday’s trip to his former club Manchester United.

Dubravka spent half a season on loan from Newcastle at Manchester United during the 2022-23 season but was limited to just two Carabao Cup appearances during his time at Old Trafford. Two years on and the 35-year-old is heading into the final six months of his contract at Newcastle and is likely to leave the club once again - only this time on a permanent basis.

Reports from Saudi Arabia claim Dubravka has agreed to join to join Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab next month. But Newcastle are yet to formally sanction the move as Dubravka remains the first-choice goalkeeper while Pope is out injured.

Newcastle have some crucial matches coming up with a Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur and a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal being their first two matches of 2025. Dubravka is likely to start in goal for both matches, provided he is still at the club.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. | Getty Images

While head coach Eddie Howe acknowledged the reports, he was quick to play down any suggestion a deal was ‘done’.

“That's news to me,” Howe said. “I'm aware of the rumours but I don't think it's got to that point.

“Certainly, we wouldn't want to lose the goalkeeper who is playing for us currently. That's not a deal we would want to sanction.

“The Martin situation isn't clear-cut, let's wait and see what happens in the next few weeks.”

Reflecting on Dubravka’s impact coming back into the side, Howe has continually praised the goalkeeper’s distribution despite having limited saves to make since his return.

“Very pleased with Martin,” Howe said ahead of the trip to Manchester United. “It's never easy for a goalkeeper to come into the side in any situation when you haven't played for a while because it's about rhythm and confidence and Martin has picked that up from minute one.

“He's distributed the ball really well which has been a huge thing in his game that has always been there. I think back to Aston Villa and a number of aerial claims that he made under pressure, he's dealt with that aspect really well to.

“He's low maintenance which is great from my perspective because he's not someone who needs a massive amount of contact time from me. He works really hard with the goalkeeper coaches in his training, Adam [Bartlett] and Shwan [Jalal] care about all the goalkeepers that they have and of course, they have to prioritise the work with the goalkeeper that is playing but I see Martin at his maximum level every day.

“Because of that training and attitude, when he does come into the team, you can hit the ground running as he has.”