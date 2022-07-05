Eddie Howe’s side will play the Bundesliga club at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena in Austria on July 18.

Some Mainz supporters had called for the game to be cancelled due to the “ownership structure” of Newcastle, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund since a £305million takeover last October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mainz 05 sporting director Christian Heidel.

However, the club’s management have opted to play the game, and sporting director Christian Heidel said: "From a sporting perspective, we cannot do without this test match.

"A unilateral cancellation by us, as demanded by some fans, is unthinkable, as this could have serious legal and economic consequences for us and us due to the contractual obligations fundamentally stand by our contractual agreements."

Mainz chairman Stefan Hofmann said: "For us, a friendly against a traditional English club is first and foremost a sporting test of strength. This friendly is also particularly important for the preparation of the team.

"That's why, after weighing up the different perspectives, (we) agreed on this game. We didn't expect the reaction from some fans in this form. We respect this, and regret that this has caused irritation, because we see it as our responsibility to start the season with all the fans as a cohesive unit."

Mainz have pledged discussions with fans critical of the decision to play Newcastle.