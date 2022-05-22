Newcastle United flop makes first Premier League start in three years

Kenedy in action for Chelsea.

The Blues host already relegated Watford to end the 2021-22 campaign with the side virtually guaranteed to finish third in the table.

The match will see Kenedy handed not only his first Premier League appearance of the season but his first appearance since a late substitute appearance for Newcastle in a 4-0 final day win at Fulham back in May 2019.

The Brazilian spent a season and a half on loan from Chelsea at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez. Despite impressing during his initial half-season spell, he couldn’t carry that momentum into the new season as he scored just once in 25 outings.

Kenedy’s overall record at Newcastle stands at three goals in 41 appearances for the club.