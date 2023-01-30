The 23-year-old Peruvian spent the majority of 2022 on loan with Universitario in his home country. He previously had a spell at Doncaster Rovers in the first half of the 2021-22 season.

And since returning to Tyneside, Vilca came off the bench for the Under-21s’ Premier League Cup win at Bristol City on Wednesday. He has now been named on the bench for the second-string side once again for the mini Tyne-Wear derby at Sunderland on Monday afternoon.

Newcastle United U21s XI: Smith (C); Carlyon, Bondswell, Hackett, Barclay, J.Miley, Scott, L.Miley, Parkinson, Huntley, Diallo

Rodrigo Vilca of Newcastle United U21's on the ball with Jak Hickman of Bolton Wanderers during the EFL Trophy match between Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United U21 at University of Bolton Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Bolton, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Subs: Vilca, Thompson, Stewart, Crossley, Ndiweni

Vilca signed a four-year deal at Newcastle in October 2020 but is still yet to make a competitive first-team appearance. He played 22 times for the Universitario in all competitions last year, scoring once and grabbing two assists.