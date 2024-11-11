Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is an injury doubt heading into the international break.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon is part of the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland but has officially been declared a doubt for those games by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

Gordon was forced off during the second half of Newcastle’s 3-1 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday with a hip injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It looks like a similar problem to the one he had a few weeks ago with his hip,” Howe said following the win. “We hope it’s not serious but I don’t know yet, I’ve not spoken to him.”

When asked if Gordon could be considered a doubt for the upcoming England matches, Howe added: “I'd say because he's come off, yes.”

Anthony Gordon limps off against Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Gordon recently missed Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea due to injury but managed to start the three wins that followed. Newcastle host West Ham United at St James’ Park on Monday, November 25 (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies will be hoping to welcome back Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson back from their respective injuries when they return after the international break. Howe’s side will be heading to Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training during the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got an extended break as well because we play on the Monday so players will go away, we go to Saudi Arabia and come back,” Howe told The Gazette. “We will try and keep the feeling we have now because we know we’re in a good position and building our season but we have some key games to come.”