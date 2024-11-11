Newcastle United forward 'a doubt' for next two games in official injury update ahead of West Ham
Gordon is part of the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland but has officially been declared a doubt for those games by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.
Gordon was forced off during the second half of Newcastle’s 3-1 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday with a hip injury.
“It looks like a similar problem to the one he had a few weeks ago with his hip,” Howe said following the win. “We hope it’s not serious but I don’t know yet, I’ve not spoken to him.”
When asked if Gordon could be considered a doubt for the upcoming England matches, Howe added: “I'd say because he's come off, yes.”
Gordon recently missed Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea due to injury but managed to start the three wins that followed. Newcastle host West Ham United at St James’ Park on Monday, November 25 (8pm kick-off).
The Magpies will be hoping to welcome back Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson back from their respective injuries when they return after the international break. Howe’s side will be heading to Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training during the break.
“We’ve got an extended break as well because we play on the Monday so players will go away, we go to Saudi Arabia and come back,” Howe told The Gazette. “We will try and keep the feeling we have now because we know we’re in a good position and building our season but we have some key games to come.”
