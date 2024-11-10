‘Perfect’ - Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Newcastle United’s win over Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United completed a second half turnaround at the City Ground to defeat Nuno Espirito Santo’s side 3-1.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes ensured that Newcastle United would head into the international break having recorded back-to-back Premier League wins. Including their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea, that’s now three successive wins in all competitions for the Magpies who sit just one point behind third-placed Forest in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged starting XI for the game with Bruno Guimaraes again captaining the side alongside Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock in midfield. The Brazilian put in an assured display in the middle of the park to help his side to victory before being the main man in amongst the celebrations with the travelling fans after the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the game, Guimaraes posted on X: ‘What a way to finish before the last break this year!! Perfect come back for us. Very happy with the 3 points. See you after the break mags! Thanks for the support as always’

Whilst Guimaraes was one of Newcastle’s best players, it was his compatriot Joelinton that overshadowed him at the City Ground. The 28-year-old’s strike to put his side into the lead was a delicious curling effort that not only ushered in jubilant scenes in the away end, but also saw Joelinton’s name ring around the City Ground until the thousands of Magpies fans headed for the exit gates. Guimaraes himself even got in on the action with the club posting a brilliant video of him singing the song as the team head into the changing room.