The 23-year-old's contract at the Emirates Stadium ends this month which has alerted a number of Premier League sides.
Newcastle were previously linked with the striker, who scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for The Gunners in all competitions last season.
But now it appears that Nketiah is set to commit his future to Arsenal. The North London club strongly hinted that the former England under-21 international would be extending his stay earlier this week as they included him in pre-season promotional material.
Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his attacking options this transfer window with Reims’ Hugo Ekitike and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin also on the club’s radar.
The Magpies have already completed the permanent signing of Matt Targett from Aston Villa in a deal worth £15million in total. And with the transfer window now officially open, more business could soon follow.