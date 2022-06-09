When does the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on Friday, June 10 and will close at 11pm on Thursday, September 1.

Clubs have been able to engage in transfer business and announce signings before June 10, but this is the date from which signings can be formally registered and approved by the Premier League.

Newcastle United's transfer business (photos: Getty images)

Most free transfers won’t be able to be completed until July 1, once a player’s previous contract has expired.

The Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A transfer windows don’t open until July 1 though Ligue 1 is following suit with the Premier League and allowing transfers from June 10.

What business have Newcastle done so far?

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City challenges Matt Targett of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s first piece of transfer business was a low-key one as a deal to bring in 17-year-old defender Alex Murphy from Galway United was confirmed.

The Republic of Ireland youth international will join up with Newcastle’s under-23s side at the start of July as pre-season gets under way.

The arrival of Dan Ashworth as sporting director just days before the opening of the transfer window prompted significant transfer activity at the club despite head coach Eddie Howe being away on holiday.

The Magpies confirmed the departure of long-serving midfielder Isaac Hayden to Norwich City on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

And on Wednesday, Newcastle’s first senior signing of the summer was confirmed as Matt Targett made his loan move from Aston Villa permanent by agreeing a four-year deal. The transfer cost Newcastle £15million in total, which includes the initial loan fee paid to Villa back in January.

What transfer business will Newcastle be looking to do this summer?

The two players most likely to follow Targett through the door at this stage are Lille defender Sven Botman and Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

Reims' French forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and OGC Nice at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, northern France on May 21, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ligue 1 duo were both heavily linked with Newcastle during the January transfer window and the club have reignited their interest this summer.

Moves have been made to bring both players to St James's Park this summer but nothing has been formally agreed.

It is understood that Newcastle are growing increasingly optimistic of securing a £30million deal for Botman after AC Milan’s interest in the 22-year-old cooled amid a takeover agreement.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley stated that Botman wanted to join the club in the January transfer window but a deal was unable to be reached with Lille.

The Dutch centre-back, who is currently away on under-21s international duty, has admitted that he is likely to leave Lille this window and reportedly has a verbal agreement in place with Milan. His preference is to be at a new club in time for the start of pre-season with the majority of Newcastle’s squad set to return on July 1.

A decision on his future is expected within the next week.

Sven Botman of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ekitike is another player who will be on the move this summer and Newcastle are hoping to sign the 19-year-old for a deal worth £25.6million plus add-ons.

Newcastle are yet to agree personal terms or an agent fee with Ekitike, but talks regarding a potential five-year deal are ongoing.

The 19-year-old was the top scoring teenager in Europe’s top five leagues last season as he netted 10 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances.

As a result, he has attracted plenty of interest from across the continent, meaning Newcastle will have to act quickly or risk missing out.

Manchester Evening News reported that a deal for Newcastle to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was ‘99-per-cent done’ but this was quickly played down by club sources. While United remain in the market for a goalkeeper, it is unlikely that they will make a move for Henderson in this window.

Bruno Guimaraes’ former Lyon teammate Lucas Paqueta has also been linked with a move to Newcastle this summer. According to L’Equipe, the Brazilian midfielder wants to leave Lyon – who want €60m for the 24-year-old.

The Gazette understands that while Paqueta’s name has been mentioned internally at St James’s Park, the club are not actively pursuing the player and no formal enquiries have been regarding his availability this summer.

Newcastle are also targeting reinforcements out wide and in midfield though a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is looking increasingly unlikely after the Bundesliga outfit slapped a £60million price tag on the 22-year-old.

Who will leave Newcastle this summer?

Several players are set to leave the club this summer, whether on loan or permanently.

Dwight Gayle is almost certain to depart and is understood to be attracting interest from Championship club Middlesbrough ahead of a potential loan move.

Ciaran Clark’s six-year stint on Tyneside is also set to come to an end this summer and a reunion with former Magpies boss Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion has been touted as a possibility by our sister title Newcastle World.

Jeff Hendrick could also be heading back to the Championship on loan after spending the second half of the 2021-22 campaign at Queens Park Rangers.

Up to 10 players could leave the club this window as Eddie Howe looks to create room in his 25-man squad.

What Eddie Howe said about the transfer window

Magpies head coach Howe has said: "It's vitally important that anyone we recruit understands what it means to play for the badge, for the club, and carries that burden that it brings but in a positive way,” he said.

“January was very difficult for a whole host of reasons. It was very intense, and, I think, linked to our league position, to be honest.

“It created a necessity to act and to do things and, thankfully, it was very successful, but this is a different window.

“Now we start again, we start afresh, but we have work to do so it will be interesting to see how it pans out.”