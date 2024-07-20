Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has picked up a fresh knock ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The striker travelled to Germany with the Newcastle squad but missed training at the Adidas Headquarters on Friday due to a back issue. New signing Lloyd Kelly also missed the session while the likes of Joe Willock and Tino Livramento continue their recovery from injuries picked up last season.

Explaining Wilson and Kelly’s absence, Howe said: “Callum has just gone to see a back specialist just to have a little procedure on his back. Lloyd’s fine.

“We do have a hangover of injuries from last year. Tino Livramento is still working his way back, Lloyd Kelly we’re just being protective over but he’s fit and fine.

“Matt Targett, Joe Willock, they are still working their way back to fitness and they haven’t started with the group from pre-season. Lewis Miley got injured, not with us but while doing some off-season work.”

Howe was asked whether Wilson would miss the Premier League opener against Southampton on August 17.

“Let’s see,” he responded. “It’s just something [Wilson] has been feeling a little bit so we’re just getting it checked out.”

Newcastle have recently appointed performance director James Bunce to help resolve the club’s injury issues that plagued the 2023-24 campaign and have continued into pre-season.

“It’s a new relationship but early dealings with James I have to say have been top-class,” Howe added. “Pre-season is massively important physically for players.

“My early impression is he’s going to be fantastic for the football club. But obviously it’s a new relationship and we have to see how we work together.”