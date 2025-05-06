Celtic host Newcastle United in pre-season. | SNS Group

Newcastle United have confirmed their first pre-season friendly on UK soil this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will travel to Glasgow to face Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in July.

The clubs will be competing for the inaugural ‘Adidas Trophy’ on Saturday, July 19 (3pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have been handed a significant allocation of 7,200 away tickets for the match.

Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United friendly at Celtic

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who was previously strongly linked with the manager’s job at Celtic after leaving AFC Bournemouth, has described the trip to Celtic park as a ‘great opportunity’ for his side.

"Travelling to Glasgow, to face Celtic, is a great opportunity to test ourselves as we gear up for Premier League and European football next season," Howe said.

"We'll face a top team at an historic ground, with a big away crowd there to support us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle last played at Celtic Park in August 2004 under Sir Bobby Robson. Craig Bellamy scored for Newcastle in a 2-1 defeat in front of around 20,000 supporters. Celtic also faced Newcastle as part of Alan Shearer’s testimonial match at St James’ Park in 2006.

Newcastle United’s pre-season plans take shape

The club’s official announcement of the fixture said: “The Magpies will return home from Glasgow to prepare for the Singapore Festival of Football in Southeast Asia, where we will face Arsenal on Sunday 27 July. More pre-season fixture news will be announced soon.”

Following the Arsenal match in Singapore, Newcastle are expected to travel to Seoul in South Korea for a further two friendly fixtures. A match against Tottenham Hotspur has been mooted but is yet to be officially confirmed.

A ‘Sela Cup’ event at St James’ Park the weekend before the start of the Premier League season is also understood to be in the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United set for PSR boost in pre-season

Like last year’s trips to Australia and Japan, Newcastle’s trips to Singapore and South Korea this summer are commercially driven once again.

As chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone explained.

"This will be one of the standout pre-season matches taking place anywhere in Asia this summer,” Silverstone said. “The National Stadium in Singapore is a magnificent setting and we’re expecting a packed stadium given the love for the Premier League and for both clubs that exists across Asia.

"On the pitch, the team will have access to elite facilities, while off the pitch we have another wonderful opportunity to meet and engage with our supporters and partners in an exciting market.

“We want to thank the tour promoter TEG and the Singapore Tourism Board for inviting the club to be part of the Festival of Football.”