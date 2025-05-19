Getty Images

Newcastle United have been named as surprise contenders to sign Gabri Veiga - two years after his controversial move to the Saudi Pro League.

Veiga moved to Al Ahli in August 2023 after a brilliant season with Celta Vigo which saw him net 11 times in La Liga. Veiga’s form during the 2022/23 campaign had him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but he, along with many others that summer, instead opted to move to the Saudi Pro League rather than staying in Europe.

That move caused quite the stir in Spain, with then Real Madrid star Toni Kroos stating at the time : “Everyone goes there for the money. You can find that good or not.

“What I just roughly differentiate is, for example, a change from Cristiano (Ronaldo) or (Karim) Benzema, who are heading there towards the end of their career. They've won everything, have legendary status, achieved everything and then let their careers coast to a halt and take this unbelievable money with them.

“What I have a problem with are the 26, 27, 28-year-olds, who have absolutely top quality, play in top clubs in Europe and have the chance to achieve that in the next three or four years what others who are going there have already achieved. I'm not a fan of that.

“It's an incredibly bad example for a lot of young youth players that the motivation is money. I think it's a pity for everyone who puts sporting thoughts to the back of their minds in the absolute top football age. That's just not a good role model for me and a danger for the football of the future.”

Two years on, and it appears that Veiga may be on the move again this summer - with Newcastle United among those reportedly interested in the winger.

Gabri Veiga transfer latest

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle have initiated contact with Veiga’s representatives over a potential move to St James’ Park. Whilst there are no guarantees that the 22-year-old will leave Saudi Arabia this summer, a move back to Europe has been mooted with Celta Vigo, Atletico Madrid and the Magpies named among his potential suitors.

Veiga has represented Spain Under-21’s on 17 occasions, but is yet to make his senior debut for the Spanish national team. During his time in Saudi Arabia, Veiga has scored 12 goals for his club and was briefly a teammate of former Magpies favourite Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin left Al-Ahli last summer and joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on loan in a move which allowed Veiga to play more minutes for his club. Veiga’s first full season at Al Ahli saw him sit behind an all former Premier League trio of Saint-Maximin, Roberto Firmino and Riyah Mahrez in the pecking order at the club.

Veiga can play across attacking midfield and out wide and is a very adaptable option - someone that would be perfect for Eddie Howe’s system on Tyneside. The Magpies will look to strengthen their options in that area of the pitch this summer, but may opt to sign someone with more Premier League experience than the 22-year-old.