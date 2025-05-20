Gary Neville believes Eddie Howe and Newcastle United put in the ‘performance of the season’ in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in March.

Newcastle ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with a 2-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak put Newcastle 2-0 ahead before Federico Chiesa grabbed a consolation in stoppage time for a Liverpool side that would go on to be runaway Premier League champions.

Not only did the win end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy or a major final win at Wembley Stadium, it also marked Newcastle’s first Wembley goals in 25 years and first win over Liverpool in almost a decade.

While Liverpool legend Carragher snubbed Newcastle for any awards, Neville was quick to recognise the achievement of Howe and his players.

Neville named Howe as the ‘managerial performance of the season’ for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final win.

Explaining the decision, he told Sky Sports: “I just thought it was an outstanding coaching performance. Liverpool obviously dominated the ball.

“Newcastle had far more shots. They controlled the game without the ball. [Mohamed] Salah, I don't think, had a shot or created a chance in the entire game, which I think is the first time that that's happened this season, or the only time it's happened this season.

“I thought they were outstanding on that day. On a day that I thought Liverpool would win. I never thought any other result would happen other than Liverpool winning. So for me, that was a great performance.”

Although Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool at St James’ Park in December was a contender, Neville also named the Carabao Cup final as the ‘match of the season’ in his awards list.

“It was the surprise,” he added. “I think the performance by Newcastle was incredible, but do you know something?

“Most of all, it was the fact that the Newcastle fans and what it meant to them, seeing them at the end of the game, just up behind me, it was like the screaming, that sort of, the veins popping out of the necks, the tears, everything that you want to see.

“And I'm sure Crystal Palace fans were the same on Saturday. It's special. They hadn't won a trophy for 50 years, 70 years domestically.

“So, yeah, it was an incredible day. You don't normally see shocks that much anymore, they don't seem to come around as much, and we've seen a couple in the cup finals this season.”

Carragher avoided giving too much credit to Howe or Newcastle in his end of season awards, listing Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton as the ‘match of the season’ and a managerial performance against The Magpies as his ‘performance of the season’.

Carragher highlighted Andoni Iraola and AFC Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park back in January as the managerial performance of the season.

Given Newcastle’s generally strong record at St James’ Park and the manner in which Bournemouth won with Justin Kluivert scoring a hat-trick before Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 in stoppage time. It ended a run of nine successive wins for Newcastle, six of which came in the Premier League.

“I think Newcastle were on a run of winning six on the bounce,” Carragher said. “It was at St James' Park, and I think it was the one where Bournemouth had maybe seven or eight players out, maybe even more, actually.

“And they absolutely battered Newcastle. I think we highlighted it on Monday Night Football. The performance of Ryan Christie.

“I remember Kerkez flying down the left wing, putting a great ball in as well. And, you know, to go there [St James’ Park] and win 4-1 at that stage, I think it was a brilliant, as I said, brilliant performance.”