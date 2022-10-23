Newcastle United get double boost for Tottenham Hotspur
Bruno Guimaraes will line up for Newcastle United against third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
Guimaraes travelled to the capital after becoming father for the first time after his partner Ana gave birth to a boy.
Joelinton has also been passed fit to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after recovering from the knee injury which forced him off against Everton in midweek, while Joe Willock replaces Jacob Murphy in the starting XI.
Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’d love to think there’s a bit more confidence and belief within us that we can go to any ground in the Premier League and give a good account of ourselves. We respect Tottenham, but we’ve just come off the back of a very good result at Old Trafford, and we go there with the same belief that we can get another positive result.”
Newcastle are sixth in the Premier League.
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte said: “You have to consider Newcastle for the present and for the future as a danger, as a dangerous team for the first position, for the Champions League positions, for the fight to win trophies.
“For sure, Newcastle also need a bit of time, but they have the potential to go into the market – and to become one of the best teams in England.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon; Bissouma, Skipp, Bentancur; Son, Kane. Subs: Forster, Doherty, Gil, Perisic, Spence, Tanganga, Moura, Davies, White.