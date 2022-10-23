Guimaraes travelled to the capital after becoming father for the first time after his partner Ana gave birth to a boy.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’d love to think there’s a bit more confidence and belief within us that we can go to any ground in the Premier League and give a good account of ourselves. We respect Tottenham, but we’ve just come off the back of a very good result at Old Trafford, and we go there with the same belief that we can get another positive result.”

Newcastle are sixth in the Premier League.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte said: “You have to consider Newcastle for the present and for the future as a danger, as a dangerous team for the first position, for the Champions League positions, for the fight to win trophies.

“For sure, Newcastle also need a bit of time, but they have the potential to go into the market – and to become one of the best teams in England.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy.