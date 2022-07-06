The teenager made headlines last year when he became the youngest ever goalscorer in Copa Libertadores history at just 16-years-old.

Now 17, Angelo has attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs including Real Madrid and Liverpool. And Newcastle are also monitoring the youngster with Steve Nickson flying out to watch Santos’ 2-1 loss to Flamengo over the weekend.

Angelo of Santos looks on during the match between Santos and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao Series A 2022 at Vila Belmiro Stadium on July 02, 2022 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Angelo started the match in a ‘number 10’ role but was substituted on the hour mark with Santos trailing 1-0 in the Campeonato Brasileiro tie.

According to Globo Esporte, Newcastle have suggested that they would be willing to pay in the region of £17million for the teenage prospect but Santos responded that a higher fee would be required in order for them to open negotiations.

So far, no official transfer offer or proposal has been made for the attacker, who is capable of playing on the right or through the middle.

Despite his tender age, Angelo has already played 74 times for Santos in all competitions – scoring twice.

The last time Nickson flew over to South America on Newcastle transfer business, he returned with Bruno Guimaraes’ signature.