Newcastle United given Premier League boost – without kicking a ball

Newcastle United have edged closer to Premier League safety – without kicking a ball

The club is 14th in the Premier League, and seven points above 18th-placed Cardiff City, ahead of Saturday's home game against Crystal Palace.

With Fulham and Huddersfield Town already relegated, Rafa Benitez, United's manager, believes just three more points from six games will be enough to keep the club in the division.

And club was given another lift last night when Palace, Cardiff and Brighton were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

A sixth successive home win for Newcastle would take the club above 13th-placed Palace and, potentially, Bournemouth, who entertain Eddie Howe's former club Burnley on Saturday.

Rafa Benitez.

Speaking after Monday night's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Benitez said: "For us, every game is a final – I said that before.

"For us, the next game is the most important – it's one game at a time. We have to be sure we're focused. We have to be confident when we approach the game and try to win.

"After, we'll see what happens with the other teams. Every game will be difficult. I have always said that maybe the last game against Fulham could be the one that makes the difference.

"Hopefully not, but we have to keep going with that in our mind. We just have to believe we can get the points, that's it."