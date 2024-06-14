Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer transfer window is now open for Newcastle United and Premier League clubs.

The window opens for English clubs on Friday, June 14 and will run for 11 weeks until 11pm on Friday, August 30. It will run in conjunction with the transfer windows in Spain, France, Germany and Italy.

The Magpies have already been active when it comes to transfers with Lloyd Kelly completing his medical and agreeing a five-year deal at the club. The 25-year-old defender will join as a free agent following his release from AFC Bournemouth.

But free agent signings can be completed outside of traditional transfer windows as only player registration deadlines need to be adhered to. Newcastle still have one permanent transfer already set up with 19-year-old Lewis Hall set to join from Chelsea for £28million.

Hall spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Newcastle, who had an obligation to make the move permanent. The left-back is set to officially become a permanent Newcastle player in July.

United are also lining up a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The 21-year-old is understood to have verbally agreed terms with Newcastle but a fee is yet to be accepted by Burnley.

The Magpies saw a £16million bid rejected earlier this month with The Clarets holding out for £20million. It is likely any deal will include various performance-related add-ons.

While incomings are now expected, there is also the possibility of outgoings. Bruno Guimaraes has a £100million release clause in his contract that can be triggered before the end of the month and now clubs across Europe can officially sign players.

Newcastle are not expecting the Brazilian’s release clause to be triggered but the situation is out of the club’s control. There are also players such as Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier who are facing uncertain futures that are likely to be addressed once they return from their respective international tournaments with Paraguay and England.