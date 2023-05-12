Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a big offer to lure RB Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai to Tyneside this summer.

The Hungary international is one player said to be under consideration by the Magpies hierarchy after they made several trips to watch both Szoboszlai and Leipzig team-mate Amadou Haidara in action this season. The duo have helped their side push for a place in next season’s Champions League and they currently sit in third place in the Bundesliga table ahead of a home game against Werder Bremen on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Szoboszlai’s form has been a major part of their bid to return to European football’s elite as the 22-year-old has seven goals and 13 assists to his name in 42 appearances in all competitions. However, recent reports have suggested Newcastle are keen to hand him an opportunity to move to the Premier League and see him as a credible alternative target to Leicester City star James Maddison.

Reports from Hungarian outlet Nemetzi Sport have now suggested the Magpies have made Szoboszlai their ‘number one target’ and are willing to offer the attacking midfielder around £10million-a-year. The report also suggests United would have to meet an asking price of around £61million to persuade RB Leipzig to part company with their prized asset.

Darlow holds ‘great conversation’ over Magpies future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player that could leave St James Park this summer is long-serving goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Darlow enjoyed a very successful loan at Championship side Hull City this season. With Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka battling for the no.1 spot, Darlow may see his best chance of regular football as being away from the club.

The former Nottingham Forest stopper joined Championship club Hull City on loan in the final hours of the January transfer window and has gone on to keep five clean sheets in 13 appearances for The Tigers as they ended the season in mid-table in the second tier.

Darlow still has two years remaining on his current Magpies deal but Hull manager Liam Rosenior is hoping to convert his loan move into a permanent stay after holding positive talks with the 32-year-old in recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Hull Daily Mail: “Karl’s a target, and I had a great conversation with Karl.