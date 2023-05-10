The Leicester City playmaker has been on Newcastle’s radar for almost a year now having failed to land his signature last summer. And whilst the Foxes have struggled this season, Maddison has continued to impress, registering ten goals and nine assists in the league.

Here, we take a look at the latest surrounding Newcastle’s interest in Maddison, what his manager has said about his future and how three Magpies players could have played a major role in his signing should a deal eventually be agreed:

Maddison’s current transfer and contract status

Maddison has entered the final 18-months of his deal at the King Power Stadium, one that is due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. It seems likely that Maddison will leave the Foxes this summer, even if they are able to preserve their status as a Premier League club this campaign.

A price tag of £60m has reportedly been set on him, however, relegation would likely reduce this fee considerably. Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest and would act as fierce competition for his signature - something Newcastle are keen to avoid this summer.

An unnamed Premier League club submitted an eleventh-hour bid for Maddison during the January transfer window, but saw their offer rebuffed by Leicester.

What was said about Newcastle United’s summer transfer interest?

When news that Newcastle had seen bids in the region of £40m rejected by the Foxes in summer, then manager Brendan Rodgers was asked about the potential of Maddison leaving the club: "Nothing on that, [he’s] very much still a player here,” Rodgers responded.

“Actually, these players are sought-after, because they’re talents. See from his performance how happy he [Maddison] is. Not for me to put values on players, but that might cover three-quarters of his left leg. He's a top player."

What has Dean Smith said about Maddison?

Interim manager Smith has the unenviable task of trying to drag Leicester away from the relegation zone. Speaking during his first few weeks at the club, the former Norwich City boss revealed he had been impressed with Maddison’s attitude and commitment: “I'm liking what I'm seeing in training so far and he's not disappointed in the games either.” Smith said. “All the players are really focused and James is certainly one of them.”

England duty ‘banter’

England’s World Cup campaign in Qatar last winter saw Maddison link-up with Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier. With transfer rumours surrounding a potential move to St James’ Park and a clash between the Magpies and Foxes on the horizon on Boxing Day, unsurprisingly, Maddison was asked about his relationship with the trio.

James Maddison on England duty alongside Nick Pope and Callum Wilson

“That’s naughty, man! Me, Cal, Tripps and Popey have been having a bit of banter.” Maddison said.