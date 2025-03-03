Anthony Gordon’s red card against Brighton on Sunday could see him miss their next three matches in all competitions.

Gordon was shown a red card by Anthony Taylor in the final few minutes of normal time at St James’ Park following an altercation between himself and Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. The incident, which saw Gordon shove his opponent in the face, was looked at by VAR who concurred with Taylor’s decision to show the winger a red card.

Gordon’s involvement in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool is now in serious doubt with the club needing to be successful with an appeal in order for him to be able to play at Wembley. Asked if an appeal could be lodged, Howe said on Sunday: “Yeah, of course, I think if we analyse the incident and feel there's ground for that, we will do without hesitation.

“If Anthony is missing the game then of course that would be a big blow to us. But as always the cliché, when someone else suffers a misfortune in that way it's someone else's opportunity and I think that's what we have a squad for, that's what we have very good players for.

“So I think we have to look at it that way and I'm sure Anthony would want us to look at it that way. He would want us to, in his absence, carry on and be really strong and try and win the game.”

As it stands, Gordon will miss next Monday’s Premier League match with West Ham as he begins the first of a three-match ban. Gordon also missed last season’s trip to the London Stadium through suspension, although that was because he had accumulated five yellow cards prior to that match.

The Carabao Cup final will be the second match in Gordon’s likely suspension before Newcastle host Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday 2 April in their next outing following their trip to Wembley. That clash with the Bees will be the third and final match he will miss, with a return to action slated for their trip to the King Power Stadium on Monday 7 April.

A successful appeal would allow the 24-year-old to play in all of those games mentioned above, however, it seems unlikely that will happen and, if a recent poll of Newcastle United fans is anything to go by, the Magpies will find it a big struggle to see that ban overturned. In a survey conducted by the Shields Gazette, readers were asked if Gordon deserved his red card on Sunday with 60% of respondents agreeing with Taylor’s decision to brandish a red card.

Newcastle United have already failed once this season in getting a red card overturned as Fabian Schar was forced to miss three weeks of action at the beginning of the campaign after being sent off against Southampton. On that occasion, a similar poll by the Gazette saw 81% of fans vote that Schar should not have been shown a red card for a ‘headbutt’ on Ben Brereton Diaz.