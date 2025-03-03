Newcastle United’s defeat against Brighton on Sunday could have long lasting effects.

Newcastle United exited the FA Cup following Danny Welbeck’s late extra-time strike on a potentially damaging afternoon on Tyneside. Lewis Hall missed the match with an ankle injury, one that requires a specialist to look at, whilst Anthony Gordon was sent off and is at risk of missing the Carabao Cup final.

With Manchester United also falling on Sunday and Liverpool and Arsenal both out of the competition, the FA Cup is wide open and the Magpies would have fancied their chances of progressing to another major cup final. Dreams of a major domestic double after seven decades without a single trophy have been dashed whilst the club know they must win at Wembley against Liverpool later this month to ensure their wait to win a major domestic honour doesn’t progress beyond the 70-year mark.

Newcastle United’s PSR miss

Exiting the FA Cup also means Newcastle United will not receive any more prize money from the competition. This season’s winners of the FA Cup will net just shy of £4m in prize money.

Whilst this is not a revolutionary sum of money for Premier League clubs like Newcastle United, with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules as they are, it is a sum that could help boost their finances ever so slightly and potentially be the difference between passing PSR or having to sell a player in order to avoid failing it.

Newcastle United discovered that the hard way last season when they were forced to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh in the final days of June to comply with those rules. Both players could come up against each other in the FA Cup quarter finals with Minteh coming back to haunt his former employers by scoring Brighton’s equaliser on his first ever appearance at St James’ Park on Sunday.

How much FA Cup prize money have Newcastle United won this season?

Newcastle United’s FA Cup journey has netted them £235,000 in prize money. That comes courtesy of wins over Bromley and Birmingham City.

Sunday’s defeat against Brighton means Newcastle United have lost out on adding £225,000 to their winnings. Losers in the FA Cup Fifth Round do not receive money.

FA Cup prize money breakdown in full

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000

