Newcastle United green light loan transfer after controversial £20m decision

There is set to be movement in the goalkeeping department at Newcastle United this summer.

So far, Newcastle’s goalkeeping set-up has remained consistent from last season with Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy recently agreeing extensions at the club.

While Ruddy’s extension is yet to be officially confirmed by Newcastle, the 38-year-old featured in The Magpies’ opening friendly match against Carlisle United last week before travelling to Austria for a pre-season training camp.

The Magpies’ goalkeeping department has also been bolstered by the return of 20-year-old Max Thompson from a season-long loan spell at Chesterfield in League Two. So Eddie Howe has six goalkeepers to choose from this pre-season, and is still looking for more.

Newcastle United’s James Trafford pursuit

Newcastle made James Trafford the top goalkeeping target before the summer transfer window opened, having tried and failed to sign the Burnley goalkeeper last summer.

Although personal terms have been agreed, reaching an agreement over a transfer fee with Burnley has proven difficult. Newcastle had a £27million bid rejected last month.

Although the door hasn’t been closed on the transfer of Trafford, progress has been slow with Newcastle turning their attention to other targets such as signing Anthony Elanga and pursuing a striker.

NUFC green light goalkeeper exit

Newcastle will allow at least two goalkeepers to leave this summer.

The Magpies opted against sanctioning a transfer for Martin Dubravka to join Al-Shabab back in January and instead agreed a contract extension with the experienced goalkeeper.

But Newcastle will allow Dubravka to leave the club this summer should an offer come in. The potential signing of Trafford would pave the way for the Slovakian’s exit.

Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who joined Newcastle for £20million last summer as part of a PSR swap with Nottingham Forest involving Elliot Anderson, is yet to feature in the Premier League for the club.

It was a controversial transfer given the circumstances behind it as Newcastle were forced to sanction it in order to avoid a points deduction

Given the high price tag attached to the 31-year-old, Newcastle will likely refrain from selling Vlachodimos unless a significant offer comes in. Instead, they would look to loan the goalkeeper out to get first-team football.

The Athletic, have reported that La Liga side Real Betis are among the clubs considering a move for Vlachodimos. Betis will be competing in the Europa League next season. There has also been some interest from the Saudi Pro League in the experienced shot-stopper.

As Newcastle prepare for a return to Champions League football, Vlachodimos is actually the most experienced member of the squad in the competition. The Greek international featured 41 times in the Champions League during his time at Benfica before joining Nottingham Forest, where he was briefly teammates with Newcastle’s newest recruit Elanga.

Vlachodimos is currently away with Newcastle in Austria for pre-season training this week but is unlikely to play a significant role on the pitch this coming season. The former Benfica star was limited to just 45 minutes of competitive football for The Magpies last season as he came on following an injury to Dubravka in the Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.