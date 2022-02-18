Newcastle United grounded by Storm Eunice ahead of West Ham United game

Newcastle United’s travel plans for West Ham United have been hit by Storm Eunice.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 18th February 2022, 5:14 pm

Eddie Howe and his players have had to travel to London by coach after their flight was grounded by poor weather. The Met Office had issued a rare Red Weather Warning for parts of the South East.

Speaking this morning, head coach Howe revealed that the team, which has won its last three Premier League games, was ready to go by road “if needed”.

“Things can change very quickly,” said Howe. “We’re planning to fly down this afternoon. We’re prepared to travel by coach if needed. Our plans are unchanged. Our training has been disrupted by heavy wind, but nothing else has affected us.”

Storm Eunice has also hit the travel plans of supporters. LNER warned against travel by train today due to likely delays and cancellations. Many fans had been planning on travelling to the capital a day early due to the 12.30pm kick-off at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

