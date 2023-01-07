Newcastle half-time player ratings v Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Struggling’ 4/10 & ‘tenacious’ 7/10 - gallery
Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round - here are our player ratings so far
Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side for the FA Cup third round match with Alexander Isak starting his first game for the club since September as he returned from a thigh injury. Martin Dubravka also made his first appearance of the season after returning from his loan spell at Manchester United.
Both sides had chances in the opening 45 minutes but failed to take them as they went in at the break goalless.
Here are our player ratings from the match so far...
