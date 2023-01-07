News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle half-time player ratings v Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Struggling’ 4/10 & ‘tenacious’ 7/10 - gallery

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round - here are our player ratings so far

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago

Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side for the FA Cup third round match with Alexander Isak starting his first game for the club since September as he returned from a thigh injury. Martin Dubravka also made his first appearance of the season after returning from his loan spell at Manchester United.

Both sides had chances in the opening 45 minutes but failed to take them as they went in at the break goalless.

Here are our player ratings from the match so far...

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

His distribution has been a little shaky on his return to the side but has had little to do.

2. Javier Manquillo - 7

Worked tenaciously down the right and posed an attacking threat.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Almost caught out on a few occasions but made a couple of good challenges.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Sven Botman - 6

Almost turned the ball into his own net.

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

