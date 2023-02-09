Newcastle United hand ‘unexpected’ call-up to midfield duo as players make Longstaff joke

Brothers Jamie and Lewis Miley have spent time training with the first-team squad at Darsley Park in recent weeks. The midfield pair have been called-up from the Under-21s squad to help bolster Eddie Howe’s options on the training ground.

The Magpies’ midfield is currently light after Jonjo Shelvey was sold to Nottingham Forest on deadline day. Matty Longstaff has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury after returning from a loan spell at Colchester United.

The younger Miley brother, 16-year-old Lewis, has spent plenty of time with the Newcastle first-team in recent months having travelled to Saudi Arabia and featured in the friendly matches against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano in December.

Oakley Cannonier of Liverpool and Jamie Miley of Newcastle United in action during the U18 Premier League game at The Kirkby Academy on October 31, 2020 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But for 19-year-old Jamie, his first taste of rubbing shoulders with the first-team came earlier this year.

“It was really special especially because we were both meant to be off as well so it was even more unexpected,” he said. “It was really good.

“You don't really think about it until after when you see stuff on social media and stuff like that and then you think 'wow, I've just trained with the first-team with my younger brother,' that's when it hits you.”

Newcastle player Lewis Miley shoots at goal despite the attentions of Rayo defender and former Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune during the friendly match between Newcastle United and Rayo Vallecano at St James' Park on December 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The pair returned to train with the first-team earlier this week alongside Under-21 team-mate Amadou Diallo. And as two young Geordie brothers who play in midfield, comparisons with the Longstaff brothers were inevitable.

“Matt Ritchie and players like that were really helpful but most of them just have a bit of a joke on an say 'here's the Miley brothers' stuff like that and call us the next Longstaffs and stuff like that so it's all really good,” Jamie added as he looks to use the experience to kick-on for the Young Magpies this season.

“Towards the start of the season I had a few injuries so I was in and out of the team but lately I've been in the team quite a lot and I think I've been doing quite well. I've just been sticking to the basics and keep working for the team.