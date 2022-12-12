The Portuguese agent reportedly spoke to Newcastle back in October regarding a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United. Mendes is now set to fly to England this week for talks regarding one of Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mates, Joao Felix.

The Atletico Madrid forward, who is also represented by Mendes started four of Portugal’s five World Cup matches in Qatar, scoring once as they were knocked out in the quarter-final stage by Morocco. The 23-year-old’s future at the La Liga club is uncertain following his £113million move from Benfica in 2019.

In three-and-a-half seasons at Atletico, he has netted 24 league goals in 94 appearances as he has often struggled to adapt to Diego Simeone’s regimented and defensive managerial approach.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal speaks with Joao Felix of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco/Spain and Portugal/Switzerland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to the Sunday Mirror, Mendes will hold in-person talks with Newcastle and Premier League rivals Aston Villa over a potential move. Felix’s availability has alerted several top clubs across Europe with Manchester United and Chelsea also understood to be keen.

Noise from Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window has suggested that the club expects to be more conservative than the previous two windows under the current ownership. The Magpies have spent over £200million on new players in 2022 but will be approaching the upcoming transfer window with more caution as they look to adhere with Financial Fair Play regulations.