Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has already been ruled out for a number of months after picking up a hamstring injury in Man City’s season opener against Burnley last Friday.

City boss Pep Guardiola said: “Kevin de Bruyne’s injury is serious one, He will be out for a few months.

“We have to decide in the next days on surgery but for sure we lose Kevin for some time.”

And ahead of the match against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola confirmed another two players have been ruled out of the match while another remains a minor doubt.

Defender John Stones is out with a muscle injury while Bernardo Silva - who scored home and away against Newcastle last season - will miss this weekend’s match due to illness.

Meanwhile defender Ruben Dias could be back in contention after following concussion protocols.

“John is out, Bernardo is out. Ruben, I don’t know,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference before stating “maybe Ruben is fit.”

Newcastle have three confirmed injury absentees for the match as it stands with Joe Willock (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee) and Javier Manquillo (groin) all ruled out.

Howe told The Gazette on Friday: “I don’t think we’ve got anyone returning from injury and the majority of the squad I think are in a good place.”