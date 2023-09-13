Newcastle United handed fresh injury boost for Brentford after double international concern
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron featured once again for Paraguay despite an injury scare last week.
Almiron was struggling during the closing stages of Paraguay’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Peru on Friday. The 29-year-old appeared to be in some pain but was able to finish the match despite falling to the ground and requiring treatment in stoppage time.
The Magpies No. 24 was assessed following the match and deemed fit enough to start against Venezuela after his issue was deemed to be a muscle cramp rather than anything more serious.
Almiron played the majority of the match before being taken off in the closing stages as Paraguay lost 1-0 following a stoppage-time penalty from former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon.
The winger will now return to Newcastle in time for their Premier League fixture against Brentford at St James’ Park on Saturday, September 16 (5:30pm kick-off).
The Magpies then travel to Italy to play Serie A side AC Milan in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday night (5:45pm kick-off).
While Almiron is no longer thought to be an injury concern, he will have to manage an intensive travel schedule along with Brazilian pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, who featured in the 1-0 win over Peru on Wednesday morning.
The Magpies trio will return from South America to face a quick turnaround for Brentford and then AC Milan.
Almiron aside, Newcastle have had two fresh injury concerns reported during the international break as Elliot Anderson withdrew from the Scotland squad due to injury and Sandro Tonali was left out of Italy’s second Euro 2024 qualifer against Ukraine.