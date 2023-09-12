Sandro Tonali blow confirmed as calls made regarding £98m Newcastle United quartet
Some big decisions have been made regarding Newcastle United’s international players ahead of Tuesday evening’s matches.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kieran Trippier starts at left-back for England against Scotland as Callum Wilson was named on the bench. The match marks the 150th anniversary of the first international match between the two nations.
England XI: Ramsdale; Walker, Dunk, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Phillips, Bellingham; Rashford, Kane, Foden
Subs: Chilwell, Johnstone, Henderson, Maguire, Tomori, Saka, Eze, Colwill, Maddison, Gallagher, Pickford, Wilson, Nketiah
Elsewhere, Sandro Tonali was left out of the Italy squad to face Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifer on Tuesday night after picking up a muscular injury following the match against North Macedonia over the weekend. The midfielder’s issue is not thought to be serious as he will be assessed upon his return to Newcastle.
Alexander Isak started once again for Sweden in their Euro 2024 qualifier match against Austria while Fabian Schar was named on the bench for Switzerland’s qualifying match against Andorra.
Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are set to be in action for Brazil against Peru (kick-off 3am BST) while Miguel Almiron will be hoping to be passed fit to feature for Paraguay against Venezuela (kick-off 11pm BST).