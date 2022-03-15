The Magpies’ top scorer has been unavailable since picking up a calf injury against Manchester United back in December.

He was initially predicted to be out for eight weeks but is now approaching 11 weeks on the sidelines.

Although Wilson is still yet to return to full training at Benton, he has been back training with his teammates in the gym ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Everton (7:45pm kick-off).

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United reacts with an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on December 27, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wilson won’t be available for the trip to Goodison Park but is expected to return for the final matches of the current campaign.

But one player who could be making the trip is Joe Willock. The midfielder sat out Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea due to illness but has since returned to training.

Federico Fernandez could also be back in contention though there remains doubts over Jonjo Shelvey (illness) and Joelinton (groin).

