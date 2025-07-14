Joelinton marked his return from a two-and-a-half-month injury absence with a goal for Newcastle United over the weekend.

Joelinton played 45 minutes as Newcastle opened pre-season with a 4-0 training ground friendly win over Carlisle United on Saturday.

Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Ben Parkinson also found the net at Newcastle’s Benton training centre.

It’s been a week since Newcastle’s non-international players returned for pre-season training and they now gear up for their first official friendly match in front of a crowd at Celtic on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Joelinton injury boost

Joelinton was ruled out for the final month of the 2024/25 season due to a knee injury. Although a big miss from Eddie Howe’s starting line-up, Newcastle were able to secure a fifth-place finish and Champions League qualification in the Brazilian’s absence.

The 28-year-old wasn’t the only Newcastle player returning from injury over the weekend, with Matt Targett and Lewis Miley also back in action after suffering with injuries.

New signing Anthony Elanga watched from the sidelines as The Magpies picked up a comfortable win against the National League side.

Joelinton has spent the summer working on his recovery from a knee injury and is now back to full fitness.

"I feel good now," he told newcastleunited.com. "I've had a long time to recover. The start of it was very difficult as, personally, I was very frustrated about the injury at the end of the season.

"There was a lot of important games and I could have been with the team. I was very sad but I knew I had to step out and recover because of my knee as I couldn't help the team in the way I wanted. It was the best decision and I had enough time to recover and come back, starting with the guys in pre-season.

"My knee is good, I feel fully fit and happy. Injuries are not what you want but they can happen in football sometimes and you just have to deal with them and do everything you can to be fit. I now hope to have a season without injuries."

Newcastle United’s pre-season schedule confirmed

Joelinton will be hoping to play a full role in Newcastle’s pre-season campaign ahead of the Premier League opener against Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off).

Before facing Celtic on Saturday, Newcastle travel to Austria for a training camp. After Celtic, they then fly to Singapore to face Arsenal on July 27. A trip to South Korea afterwards sees The Magpies face a K-League XI on July 30 and Tottenham Hotspur on August 3.

Upon returning to England, Newcastle host the Sela Cup at St James’ Park. They face Espanyol on August 8, before playing Atletico Madrid on August 9.

Joelinton’s injury ruled out any chance of a Brazil call-up last month. Bruno Guimaraes has been away with the national team but is now back with the Newcastle squad.

"I'm happy to be back with the lads and enjoy being back at work for, hopefully, a great season ahead,” Joelinton said. “It's great to see everyone again; my teammates, the coaching staff and physios.

"We have a really good group here. I feel like it's a family as we are friends and it's very good to be with them again. There's a few of the players back but we will all be together next week and making sure we work hard everyday to get ready for the first [Premier League] game of the season."