Newcastle United handed major injury boost ahead of Carabao Cup final against Manchester United

Newcastle United have been handed a timely injury boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday, February 26 (4:30pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago - 1 min read

Matt Targett hasn’t featured in a competitive match for Newcastle since the World Cup break due to a heel injury. The left-back has been limited to just six starts in all competitions this season with Dan Burn deputising in the position in his absence.

But Targett has made an important step in his recovery from injury this past week having returned to training ahead of Saturday’s match against Liverpool. Ahead of the 2-0 defeat at St James’s Park, Targett returned to action for Newcastle’s Under-21s side in a 4-1 win over Brentford B.

Matt Targett of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Targett started the match and opened the scoring before setting up the Young Magpies’ second as his cross was turned in by Remi Savage. Brentford made it 2-1 before goals from Ben Parkinson and Rodrigo Vilca saw Ben Dawson’s side secure a convincing win.

Targett played 60 minutes of the 4-1 win which could see him back in contention just in time for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Prior to the match, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has hinted that the defender could be back to be in the squad against Man United.

“Matt Targett’s made a very welcome return to training, first steps for him,” Howe said on Friday.. “I won’t push him this weekend. But good signs for him that he’s nearing coming back.”

"Yeah possibly [back for the Carabao Cup final]. For me, it depends on how he comes through this weekend."

