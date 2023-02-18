Eddie Howe addresses Newcastle United recall for Karl Darlow after losing Nick Pope

Pope was sent off in tonight’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at St James’s Park for handling outside the box. Howe – who loaned Karl Darlow to Hull City last month – must choose between Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie for Wembley next Sunday, as Martin Dubravka is cup-tied following his loan at Manchester United, the club’s final opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Pope, United’s head coach said: “He’s very disappointed, understandably, as we are for him. He’s been magnificent for us this season. He doesn’t deserve to miss the game, but it is what it is.

“We’ll see what our options are. We have Loris and Mark, who have trained really, really well this season. They’re part of the goalkeeping team all season. They’re both fit and ready to play.”

Asked if there was a chance Darlow could be recalled, Howe said: “I don’t believe so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad