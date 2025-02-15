Newcastle United are set for another injury boost with Harvey Barnes nearing a return to fitness after more than a month on the sidelines.

The Newcastle winger picked up a thigh injury in the 3-1 win over Bromley in the FA Cup third round at St James’ Park last month. As a result, the 27-year-old has missed the last six matches heading into Saturday’s trip to Manchester City (3pm kick-off).

While Barnes remains a doubt for the match at the Etihad Stadium, he is ‘close’ to a return after almost five weeks on the sidelines. Five weeks was the initially speculated prognosis given by head coach Eddie Howe following Barnes’ injury.

Howe then provided an update on Barnes’ injury a fortnight ago, stating: “He is maybe two to three weeks away.”

On Friday, The Magpies boss was asked once again about Barnes’ availability, to which he replied: “Yeah, not far. He's doing really well. I'm really pleased with how he's looked. So, yeah, he's another player that's close to being in contention."

Barnes has had an unusual season for Newcastle after initially racing out of the blocks with three goals and an assist in his opening five Premier League matches. He has since added a further two goals but has been a bit-part player in the side having started just 10 matches in all competitions.

But his five Premier League goals for Newcastle so far this season is only bettered by Anthony Gordon with six and Alexander Isak with 17. Barnes joined Newcastle from Leicester City for £38million back in 2023 and is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2028.