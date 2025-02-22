Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed two contract extensions this week with Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka agreeing deals until 2026.

Both Krafth and Dubravka were set to be out of contract at the end of the season but now Newcastle have confirmed new deals for the experienced duo. Krafth’s extension was confirmed by the club until June 2026 while the length of Dubravka’s new deal was not originally disclosed but is also understood to be until June 2026.

It comes after Dubravka was heavily linked with a move to Al-Shabab during the January transfer window before the club managed to come to an agreement to keep him at St James’ Park.

Dubravka didn’t push to leave the club despite having a lucrative offer lined-up in the Saudi Pro League. As such, he has now been rewarded with a new contract as he looks to keep his place in the side ahead of Nick Pope, who has since returned from injury.

“Yeah, pleased to sign Martin to a new contract - that was important in January,” Howe said. “We definitely didn't want to destabilise the team or the group with a departure in a position that we couldn't afford that to happen.

“So, yeah, delighted he's staying. I don't see a change in Martin. He's very experienced, especially during that month of January, which was probably the most challenging time for him, because there was, as you say, a bit of uncertainty over his future.

“He responded really well to that, partly down to his experience, and he's probably seen all of these situations before in his career. So, yeah, it's over now and he can just focus on his football.”

Emil Krafth’s new contract

Krafth has started just two Premier League matches this season prior to agreeing a new deal at St James’ Park. Despite his limited game-time, he remains a highly-valued squad player by Howe and his coaching staff.

When asked why it was important for the club to tie the Swedish international down to a new deal, Howe explained: “Well, I think with Emil, firstly, his character and his attitude stands out.

“He's not just a very reliable, consistent performer, but his versatility, his ability to play different roles is so important for a small squad to have players that can cover in various positions. And I think whenever he's played this year, Emil's been very, very good. So I think he fully deserves his contract extension.”

A problem for Newcastle United to address

Krath and Dubravka will be 31 and 37 respectively by the time their new contracts are up at Newcastle. In addition, Newcastle also have Fabian Schar (33), Callum Wilson (32), Jamaal Lascelles (31), Mark Gillespie (32) and John Ruddy (38) out of contract at the end of the season.

And with Howe looking to keep experience in the squad while also reducing its average age, it’s a difficult balance to strike when assessing new deals.

“It's always a big thing, I think when we first came to the club there was a big group of players who were in their early 30s, and that's always a problem if you're outnumbered in any way, too young or too old, it can create long-term problems,” Howe told The Gazette. “There may be a readdressing of that, there will always be a readdressing of that, because players get older, unfortunately.

“So, we're constantly looking at youth and potential new signings, but of course there is a place, a big place, for experienced players in the squad, they have to be there, because they've been there and done it and they can lend a lot of experience on. But they also set the culture, and usually they are the big leaders in the group as well, so we have to get that balance right.”