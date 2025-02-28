Newcastle United’s summer signings are already being lined up - with three players set to arrive this summer.

Newcastle have already agreed a deal that will see highly-rated Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia join from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August. But two more promising youngsters are also set to arrive.

The Magpies’ interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is well documented given their move to sign the player last summer. Personal terms were verbally agreed but Burnley rejected Newcastle’s offer worth around £16million.

Given Trafford joined Burnley from Manchester City for a deal worth up to £19million including add-ons back in 2023, a move will likely cost The Magpies north of £20million.

That fee could rise closer to £30million given Trafford’s impressive form for Burnley in the Championship this season which has seen him concede just nine goals. The 22-year-old has kept a remarkable 24 clean sheets in 33 games and hasn’t conceded a goal so far in 2025 - keeping 12 successive clean sheets.

James Trafford ‘agrees’ Newcastle United move

While Newcastle have to agree a fee with Burnley for Trafford, personal terms with the goalkeeper are not thought to be an issue given they were verbally agreed last summer.

After missing out Trafford last summer, Newcastle have continued to scout him in the Championship this season. The club is looking to sign a goalkeeper this summer, an area of the squad that is currently being deliberated by supporters.

Martin Dubravka has recently signed a new contract at Newcastle until June 2026 but dropped out of the side in place of Nick Pope. Pope’s form in the two games since his return has been criticised with Newcastle conceding five goals in the last two games.

So it’s a position of contention that the arrival of Trafford in the summer could solve. Though it would likely spell the end of either Pope or Dubravka’s time at the club.

As per Mail Online, sporting director Paul Mitchell and Newcastle’s recruitment team held a scouting summit last weekend with a list of targets drawn up. Trafford is one of the players on that list with the goalkeeper expected to join in the summer regardless of Burnley’s status as a Premier League or Championship club.

Manchester City’s £40million buy-back clause for the goalkeeper also isn’t understood to be an issue.

Elsewhere in the squad, a centre-back and a right winger will also be targeted. Newcastle sold Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in January without replacing him in the squad, Lloyd Kelly is also set to complete a move to Juventus for £20million when his loan becomes permanent in the summer.

Newcastle’s ageing central defence means additions will be necessary in that area of the squad this summer.

Another youngster set to arrive at Newcastle United

As previously reported, 18-year-old winger Antonio Cordero is expected to join Newcastle on a free transfer this summer once his contract at Malaga expires. The Magpies are understood to have beaten the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to the teenager’s signature.

Cordero has contributed with four goals and six assists in the Spanish second division so far this season with his family reported to have been on Tyneside recently in anticipation of a summer move.

Loan exits also lined up for Newcastle

Of the three transfers set to be completed by Newcastle this summer, Trafford’s arrival would be the only one to impact the first-team next season.

Newcastle’s head of strategic technical football partnerships Jack Ross will be tasked with finding a loan club for Salia after his arrival while Cordero is also likely to be loaned out for the 2025-26 season.