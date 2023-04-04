Saint-Maximin has been a key player at Newcastle since his £16million arrival from Nice in 2019. He has made 117 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals but has been limited to just 12 starts in all competitions so far this season.

Back in January, the 26-year-old winger was subject to transfer interest from Serie A giants AC Milan and has since admitted he had an opportunity to leave the club during the winter window.

“I had the opportunity to go to another club in January but the club said they want me to stay and that I’m important,” the 26-year-old told Sky Sports. “When you feel that the club, the manager and every single person in Newcastle wants you then, of course, you want to stay.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“But the day I don’t have that feeling for sure I will have no other choice but to go to the place that really wants me. I don’t think about that now. I’m really focused on my goal - which is helping Newcastle try and reach the Champions League.

“After that, I will think about what is best for me and I will have a chat with the club and the manager about what they want and I will have to make a decision for sure. But I really want to see myself and my future here in Newcastle.”

On the back of those comments, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe reaffirmed that Saint-Maximin still has a big part to play in the club’s future with the possibility of European football becoming more realistic as the weeks go by.

“Without a doubt [he is part of my plans moving forward],” Howe admitted. “I wouldn't be picking him in the team if he wasn't part of the now and the future because I don't believe in that.

“The rest is up to Allan. Allan has to perform week in, week out to maintain his standing in the group. That's the same for any player.

“We really like him, we really respect him, he can make a difference for us.”

Saint-Maximin suggested he has become more professional as a player since Howe’s arrival and is determined to follow the head coach’s instructions. But Howe admitted the Frenchman is ‘unique’ in the approach required to coach him.

"We set a structure in place that we want the players to follow,” Howe continued. “Allan has followed that. The same as everyone else. His behaviour day to day has been very good. No issues, no problems, he's been fine.

"There is a train of thought that everyone is different and you have to try and know their differences and respect their differences but still try and get them to conform to the basic principles that you believe in.

“Allan is such a unique talent I wouldn't coach Allan the way I would coach another player because you want his natural instincts and flair to still be relevant. I wouldn't want to change Maxi's game in many ways but there are certain things I think we can improve and help him with.