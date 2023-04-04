Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table with 11 games remaining and will be looking to achieve Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years. While Howe wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on his side’s Champions League ambitions, he did admit finishing in the top four would directly impact his transfer budget in the summer.

The Magpies have spent around £250million on new signings since the October 2021 takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. And that figure could become significantly higher by the end of the upcoming summer transfer window, particularly if the club are playing in Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe looks on ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

"That [increased budget] would be an outcome [of Champions League football], yes,” Howe said. “I can’t think about the outcome, I have to think about how we get there.

"That is what we’re working towards. But definitely, where we finish, that will dictate a large part of what we can and can’t do in the summer.”

Although Newcastle currently sit third, they are level on points with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United directly below them. With only goal difference separating The Magpies from Champions League and Europa League qualification with 11 games to play, there is still a lot to play for.

But Howe played down the notion that it would be ‘too soon’ for his side to qualify for the Champions League given his current squad.

“It would be dangerous for me to say that to anyone [it is too soon],” he added. “We want to achieve whatever we can and push as hard as we can. There is no part of us that is trying to keep anything down, that goes against my internal beliefs. We are going for everything.

Howe continued: “Players will always speak [about Champions League football] and they will say their own thoughts, which is fine, I’m okay with that.

