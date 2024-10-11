Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miguel Almiron is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United after failing to secure an exit in each of the last two transfer windows.

Newcastle received proposals from a Saudi Pro League side in January and MLS side Charlotte FC in the summer but neither deal came to fruition with Almiron keen to stay on Tyneside and the club standing firm in their valuation. The 30-year-old winger will have a year-and-a-half left on his contract by the time the January transfer window opens.

Newcastle value Almiron at around £15million and will consider offers in that region in January. The Paraguayan winger hasn’t started a Premier League game since March and has been limited to just 30 minutes of Premier League football this season.

His cameo off the bench against Everton last time out is the only significant run out he has been given by head coach Eddie Howe in the league this season. But The Magpies boss claims Almiron still has a ‘big part to play’ for his side this season.

Almiron started Newcastle’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup last week with Howe highlighting the winger’s performance after the game.

“I thought Miggy was probably our stand-out performer creatively,” he said. “He had two good halves, obviously created the goal for us. He had good energy, linked well especially in the second half.

“He has a big part to play. I'm delighted with Miggy.”

Premier League club Fulham are thought to be monitoring Almiron while i News has reported that he has attracted ‘fresh interest’ from Brazil, Turkey and the United States ahead of the winter transfer window. Almiron’s lack of first-team action, age and remaining contract arguably make him one of Newcastle’s ‘most sellable’ players ahead of the January transfer window.

And player sales, as stressed by new sporting director Paul Mitchell, will be a crucial part of the club’s transfer strategy as it looks to develop further. Investment into Newcastle’s first-team squad dipped significantly in 2024 due to a lack of player sales as the club struggled to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Ultimately, Newcastle avoided a points deduction by selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively for a combined fee of £68million. But the club are determined not to be in a similar situation again and will have to be more ruthless when it comes to player sales in future transfer windows.

Speaking last month, Mitchell said: “Can we spend to the same level as what we've spent the last two and a half years? When sustainability is real, you cannot keep spending and not selling any football players - the maths doesn't work.

"I think you look at the teams that have really heavenly spent in the summer, they've sold players at certain points in the last couple of years, that has helped fund their spends this year, we haven't in the last two and a half years.

“They come in equal measure, you know, and that's the responsibility of the holistic club, from the head coach, who is very widely influencing all of these decisions, to myself in my new responsibility as the sporting director, to the CEO, to the overarching business."