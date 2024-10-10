Dan Burn delivers 'passionate' message as classy Newcastle United gesture unveiled

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has been helping tackle mental health challenges on World Mental Health Day.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day and Newcastle has teamed up with the Newcastle United Foundation to encourage people to open up about their mental well-being.

Players from the Newcastle men’s and women’s teams have posted messages that have been positioned inside the InPost lockers at NUCASTLE, the Newcastle United Foundation’s base near St James’ Park.

Each message features a QR code link to the Foundation’s Be A Game Changer campaign webpage, aimed at supporting mental well-being for people of all ages.

Newcastle defender Burn and women’s captain Amber-Keegan Stobbs helped install the messages from their team-mates at NUCASTLE.

He commented: “As a club and as players, mental health is something we’re passionate about. We all need to encourage each other to open up more and set a positive example for the younger generation.

“When they see a Premier League footballer discussing the same challenges they’re facing, it makes them more comfortable when speaking openly.

“Looking at the messages the lads have shared on the lockers, it’s a really nice feeling. Hopefully, it will be a comfort to members of the community, reassuring them that we all face challenging periods in our lives.”

Stobbs said: “When I was growing up, mental health wasn’t spoken about as openly as this, so it’s great to be involved in such a proactive initiative. It will be really nice for locals to come and see supportive messages, advice and tips from both squads.

“We’re usually just labelled as footballers, but we’re people too. I’m proud to be part of this type of campaign and hopefully by sharing messages that resonate with everyone in the North East we can spread some positivity across the community.”

