Newcastle United Under-21s' 3-2 derby win over Sunderland Under-21s at the Academy of Light provided an opportunity to get a closer look at some of the academy's upcoming stars.

A Kyle Crossley brace and a header from Cathal Heffernan saw The Young Magpies claim a much-needed victory against a Sunderland side that boasted six players with first-team experience.

Here are three players who caught our eye for Newcastle United...

Kyle Crossley

Crossley, playing in a central striker role, led the line well for Newcastle with a tenacious attacking display. His high-pressing forced Sunderland into an error as he opened the scoring.

While Crossley usually plays out wide, he made the most of playing up front as he pounced on Amadou Diallo's low cross in the second half to make it 3-1. Fast and powerful, the 19-year-old adapted well to playing through the middle.

With scouts from Gateshead and Darlington manager Steve Watson among those in attendance eyeing potential loan prospects, Crossley certainly caught the eye on Monday afternoon after scoring his fifth and sixth goals of the season on his 20th appearance.

He joined Newcastle's academy from Morecambe in 2020 and signed his first professional contract in July 2022.

Cathal Heffernan

Either side of Crossley's brace, Irish defender Heffernan rose highest to head home from Jamie Miley's corner to restore Newcastle's lead. The 18-year-old joined Newcastle on a two-year deal from AC Milan in the summer and has already impressed in the UEFA Youth League.

And upon stepping into Newcastle's Under-21s side, he looked comfortable against a more experienced opposition. The centre-back was comfortable in possession and read the game very well, making several important blocks against The Black Cats' academy side.

Newcastle bringing the defender from AC Milan looks like a smart piece of business as the club looks to bolster its academy.

Alfie Harrison

There was a lot of fanfare surrounding Alfie Harrison's arrival from Manchester City's academy in January. That was largely down to the fact the 18-year-old was Newcastle's only January arrival as the first-team failed to make a single signing.

Alfie Harrison in action for Newcastle United Under-21s.

Plucking a player from Manchester City's academy is also bound to generate interest, especially when he arrived having registered eight goals and four assists from midfield for City's Under-18s side this season. Harrison has stepped up to the Under-21s following his arrival at Newcastle with Monday's match his fourth successive start in the Premier League 2.

Harrison was deployed in an attacking-midfield role, playing just ahead of Jamie Miley and Ellis Stanton to support Crossley in attack. While Harrison didn't contribute with any goals or assists, he was a lively presence up and down the park - particularly in the first half.

His pace, energy and ability to carry the ball gave an air of confidence that you don't always get in Under-21s football. His work off the ball cannot be understated either as his pressing helped lead to Newcastle's opener.

He also released Diallo in the build-up to Newcastle's third goal.

And Newcastle won't pay anything to Man City unless Harrison breaks into the first-team, another clever piece of business. Harrison looks like a player who still needs more time to settle in and make his mark at Under-21s level before being seriously considered for stepping up into the first-team set-up in the way someone like Lewis Miley has.